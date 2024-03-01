Bo Bichette Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Blue Jays star shortstop in 2024?

It will be a massively important season for Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays, as the club will be looking to make a deep postseason run. After getting swept 2-0 by the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card round last season, the Blue Jays will be looking to use that disappointment as motivation in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"I think it's the first time we're being doubted." Bo Bichette chats about proving people wrong ahead of the upcoming Blue Jays season." - @Sportsnet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though the Toronto Blue Jays failed in the postseason in 2023, they do possess one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the MLB. At the forefront of their potent lineup is Bo Bichette, who should continue to excel as one of the top shortstops in the MLB.

The 25-year-old was excellent yet again last season, earning his second All-Star selection in the process. Over the course of 135 games, he posted a .306 batting average with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

That being said, Bichette's overall counting stats were lower than the previous two seasons. However, his reduced strikeouts and improved discipline at the plate have not only made him an essential member of the Toronto Blue Jays lineup but also a staple in fantasy baseball leagues. If he can bounce back in his counting stats, he could lead managers to success, but when should you draft him?

Bo Bichette could be a bargain at the end of the 3rd round in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

While fantasy baseball managers may no longer be tempted to draft Bichette in the first round, he could still provide teams with first-round value if everything clicks. It might be tricky for Bichette to post home run numbers near the career-high of 29 he posted in 2021 while also maintaining a batting average in the .300s. That being said, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Another area that Bichette will need to improve upon in 2024 if he is to return top-round value. Last season, the Blue Jays shortstop only recorded five steals, which was a massive drop from the 25 (2021) and 13 (2022) he posted when he was a top-tier fantasy player.

Expand Tweet

"Bo Bichette has an ADP of around 35 right now. He’s going to be a steal in fantasy this year. Stole a base today in his first spring game is a good sign that he’s going to run more last year. Leg injury slowed him down last year. .300 avg, 28HR, 100 runs and rbi and 15SB" - @scharles1975

These factors will certainly drop Bichette's draft stock to at least the third round this upcoming season, which could prove to be a bargain. If he can improve in the areas listed above, Bichette could thrive yet again next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.