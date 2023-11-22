Bo Bichette Trade Rumors: 2x All-Star emerges as a 'practical' option for high-spending Cubs

Bo Bichette has been one of the best shortstops in baseball since his debut in 2019, becoming one of the most important players on the Toronto Blue Jays. At only 25 years old, the two-time All-Star still has plenty of time to keep improving at the major league level.

"I’m hearing the Cubs have talked to the Blue Jays about Bo Bichette, who would play 3B for the Cubs. This was first hinted at by @KFidds yesterday and @jonmorosi mentioned the Cubs interest in Bichette last year. Bichette is signed through 2025 and would cost big return." - @matt_cozzi

Bichette's incredible performances at the plate have not gone unnoticed across the league, with the shortstop being mentioned as a potential trade target this offseason.

According to Matt Cozzi of the “Locked On Cubs” podcast, there have reportedly been talks between both the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs in regard to a potential Bo Bichette trade.

Although Bichette trade rumors have happened throughout the year, both Cozzi and MLB insider Jon Morosi believe that there is some real traction about a possible move. Morosi mentioned last year that the Chicago Cubs were previously interested in the shortstop, with a potential trade this offseason becoming a real possibility.

"Could Bo Bichette be on the move? @jonmorosi has the latest on the Cubs as a potential trade partner for the 2x AL hit leader. #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

Even though the Chicago Cubs have Dansby Swanson locked in as the team's shortstop and Nico Hoerner at second base, Jon Morosi believes that Bichette could be an option at third base.

What could the Toronto Blue Jays get in return for Bo Bichette?

It may sound absurd to Toronto Blue Jays fans that Bo Bichette could be on the market. However, if the trade rumors are to be believed, he may find himself with the Chicago Cubs. It would not come cheaply for Chicago if the Blue Jays were to move him this offseason.

Given his age and remaining years under team control, the Chicago Cubs would likely need to pay up. However, for the Cubs, the organization has a number of highly-touted prospects who could tempt the Blue Jays into making a move.

Morosi believes that Canadian outfielder Owen Caissie could be part of a potential Bichette trade package.

