In his heyday, Bo Jackson was considered a superstar not just in MLB, but in the NFL as well. The dynamic superstar was one of the first two-sport athletes to dominate in two different leagues.

In the late 80's-early 90's, Jackson had to deal with 90 mph fastballs and 250 pound linebackers. Today, his problems are a little different.

Jackson has been suffering from a terrible case of hiccups. The issue has lasted for nearly a year with the former outfielder confirming it started in July.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, the 60-year has tried every possible remedy, but is yet to find a cure for the condition.

I have done everything - scare me, drink water upside down, smell the a** of a porcupine, it doesn’t work,” said Jackson.

The situation was so dire that the former Auburn graduate actually missed an event at his alma mater in April. The university celebrate the acheivement's of former Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas with a new statue outside Plainsman Park.

Bo Jackson is now set to have a medical procedure later this month to resolve the issue.

Bo Jackson is still considered one of the greatest two-sport atheletes

Former Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals player and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson waves to the crowd at U.S. Cellular Field

Jackson's talents were spotted early by his coaches in Alabama. The star athelete was heavily recruited by numerous schools but eventually commited to the Auburn Tigers.

Jackson is still considered one of the greatest atheletes to ever play for the Tigers. As a running back he ran for 4,303 total yards, averaged 6.6 yards per carry and recorded 45 total touchdowns. In 1985, he won the Heisman trophy.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Bo Jackson was basically a Athletic Greek god Bo Jackson was basically a Athletic Greek god https://t.co/sO0qpykG1j

"Bo Jackson was basically a Athletic Greek god" - BaseballHistoryNut

On the baseball field, he was no slouch either. After finishing with a 1.195 OPS over his collegiate career, he went on have an illustrious career with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and the California Angels.

For those that were around to see it, Jackson was a walking highlight reel. His combination of power, agility, speed and precisious made him a joy to watch. Here's wishing the legendary MLB and NFL star a speedy recovery.

