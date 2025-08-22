Bo Naylor's girlfriend Jackie Gonzalez poses in red bikini for a mirror selfie hours before Guardians vs Rangers series opener

Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians start their latest series on Friday as they head to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. While Bo Naylor will be focused on the game set to begin soon, the catcher's girlfriend, Jackie Gonzalez, who also made the trip south, seemed to be enjoying the Texas summer. Just before the first pitch, Gonzalez posted a photo to her Instagram story, wearing a red bikini.Screenshot of Jackie Gonzalez's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jjackiegonzz IG Stories)In their previous series, the Cleveland Guardians played against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, where they lost two out of three games. The Texas Rangers, meanwhile, were at Kauffman Stadium, where they lost three out of four to the Kansas City Royals. As a result, both teams will be eager to start the weekend with an important win.Bo Naylor's girlfriend, Jackie Gonzalez, has often been spotted cheering for the playoff-chasing Cleveland Guardians at the ballpark this yearJust like Bo Naylor, who has been playing baseball almost his entire life, Jackie Gonzalez is also quite the athlete. According to sources, Gonzalez played softball at Georgia State University, from which she graduated in April 2023. These days, she spends most of her time at big league ballparks, cheering for Bo and the Guardians, whether at home or on the road. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving closely followed the Guardians' historic 2024 season, Jackie Gonzalez, like other fans, will be hopeful that Bo Naylor and his teammates can secure a postseason spot again this year. With the Detroit Tigers seemingly dominating the AL Central, the Guardians' best chance to reach the playoffs is through the wildcard, and they definitely face a tough challenge there.Currently, the two-time World Series champions sit fifth in the AL wildcard standings. The fact that they play the Texas Rangers next, who are direct rivals for a postseason spot, makes it even more crucial for them to leave Arlington with a positive result.