Bobby Miller Injury Update: Max Muncy reveals latest on Dodgers pitcher after taking 106-mph liner to the face 

It wasn't a good Spring Training to begin with for defending champions LA Dodgers, especially their starter Bobby Miller who took a 106-mph comebacker off the bat of Chicago Cubs infielder Michael Busch on Thursday.

Miller was pitching in the top of the third inning with a runner on second base and a 2-1 count. His curveball was struck hard by Busch which gave the right-hander no time to take his face out of the liner. The Dodgers pitcher was struck in the head as he went down as Dodgers medical staff and coach hurried to the field to examine if he's okay.

Fortunately, Miller was able to walk off on his own, downplaying any significant concerns. More positive news came from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, who shared an update coming to him from Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

"They asked him where he was at, and he was a little pissed about the curveball coming back at him," Muncy said. "So everyone's kind of like, 'All right, he's fine. He knows where he's at.'"

The Dodgers' 2025 Cactus League debut was a 12-4 loss against the Cubs, the same team they'll be facing in their regular season opener in Tokyo next month.

Dodgers manager shares encouraging update on Bobby Miller

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the media, sharing that he'll be in concussion protocol for the time being.

"Well, I think, certainly, it was a very scary moment," Roberts told reporters. "From what I've gathered, he's going to be under concussion protocol. We'll keep an eye on him tonight. I don't know what that means as far as going forward. Certainly, it's somewhat of a setback. We've got to make sure that he feels okay moving forward. I don't know how long this protocol lasts, but again, a very scary moment.

"But it was good to see him actually walk off the field, kind of know where he was and all that. The doctors, I don't think, are getting any X-rays right now. They just felt that it's a potential concussion, and we'll see where we go," he added.

While Miller's health will be continuously monitored, by the remarks of Max Muncy and Dave Roberts, it seems the pitcher might have avoided any serious injury from the hit.

