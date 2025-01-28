Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller is the boyfriend of Natalie Loureda, the sister of NXT superstar Lola Vice, real name Valerie. Like her sister, Natalie is a martial artist, having trained in Taekwondo under their father with her two sisters.

Unlike Valerie, who competed in MMA for Bellator, Natalie doesn't have professional martial arts fighting experience. However, she is deeply invested in the sport, often providing analysis and predictions, and recapping major UFC events.

On Monday, Natalie shared an Instagram post on the UFC's official page, highlighting the upcoming fight night. Despite not being a PPV event, the fight night holds great significance as it will be the promotion's second event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the first International event of 2025.

Screenshot of Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/natalieloureda)

After the success of the promotion's debut in the Middle East's richest country last year, Dana White and co. have stacked the card with exciting striker vs. striker matchups, especially in the main card.

Headlined by Israel Adesanya, the former long-time middleweight champion, and Nassourdine Imavov, the surging contender from France, the co-main event is an exciting scrap between Sharaputdin Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page.

A heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is also on the main card.

Bobby Miller and his girlfriend watched the promotion's last event, UFC 311, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Natalie shared her ecstatic reaction from the stands when Jiri Prochazka knocked out Jamahal Hill. Miller's girlfriend had indeed predicted Prochazka to win.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend sends ominous message for UFC champion

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda was quick to defend Khabib Nurmagomedov after the former UFC champion's unfortunate incident with a Frontier Airlines staff.

Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar competed at UFC 311, unsuccessfully challenging bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. Natalie had picked Umar to triumph over Merab, claiming the Russian fighter was the king of wrestling.

Unfortunately, the fight didn't play out like Natalie thought. Dvalishvili won the fight via unanimous decision. Despite the victory, Miller's girlfriend was not sold on the Georgian fighter.

After Bruce Buffer announced Dvalishvili as the victor, Natalie shared an Instagram story, captioning it:

"Smh (Shaking my head) Sean (O'Malley) is gonna get you"

Screenshot of Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story

Dvalishvili had won the bantamweight title by defeating O'Malley at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere. O'Malley fought with an injury against Merab, and UFC CEO Dana White even admitted he felt something was off during the fight. As such, the American fighter is likely next for the bantamweight champion.

