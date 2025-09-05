  • home icon
  • Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie drops 1-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski joining star-studded Street Fighter cast ft. Jason Momoa and 50 Cent

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 05, 2025 11:57 GMT
Bobby Miller
Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie drops 1-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski joining star-studded Street Fighter cast [Image Source: Getty]

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, seemed surprised by the news of Alexander Volkanovski joining the star-studded cast of "Street Fighter." Like Volkanovski, Loureda is a martial artist, having trained in Taekwondo since childhood.

Ad

The "Street Fighter" film's Instagram channel revealed the star-studded cast on Thursday. A few hours later, Loureda re-shared it on her Instagram story, highlighting Volkanovski.

"OMG," she captioned the post.
Bobby Miller&#039;s girlfriend Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is the third live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game of the same name. The film is set for release on October 16, 2026.

Ad
Volkanovski, the two-time UFC featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound kingpin, is set to portray the role of Joe, an underground full-contact karate stalwart.

Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji will play the primary protagonists, Ken Masters and Ryu, respectively. Also starring in the film are Jason Momoa as Blanka and Cody Rhodes as Guile.

David Dastmalchian will don the role of M. Bison, the primary antagonist. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and 50 Cent will essay the roles of secondary antagonists, Akuma and Balrog, respectively.

Ad

Andrew Schulz, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Mel Jarnson, Rayna Vallandingham, and Kyle Mooney round out the main cast.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie channels inner Mortal Kombat character with retired UFC star

Bobby Miller was sent to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets, early in the season. Now, the 28-year-old is transitioning into a bullpen arm from a starting pitcher. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is enhancing her career as a combat sports analyst.

Ad

Loureda, host of her show "Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda," covered UFC 317, the coveted International Fight Week Pay-Per-View event. Preluding the event, Loureda met several UFC fighters, including Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

On Tuesday, Loureda shared a short video on her Instagram, showcasing a synchronized kicking maneuver with Waterson-Gomez. The clip was set to the "Beat Ta Kitana" track by artist Pointhits.

The song incorporates audio samples from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, including voice lines from the character Kitana and the iconic phrase "Flawless Victory."

Ad
"Kicking it alongside one of my biggest inspirations in martial arts and film was a dream come true🥹🥋🎬," she captioned the post.

Waterson-Gomez retired from MMA after losing to Gillian Robertson at UFC 303, the Pay-Per-View event on last year's International Fight Week. Nicknamed "The Karate Hottie," she was the Invicta FC Atomweight champion. Recently, she played the role of an assassin in "Havoc," a Netflix movie starring Tom Hardy.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
