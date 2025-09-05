Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie drops 1-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski joining star-studded Street Fighter cast ft. Jason Momoa and 50 Cent

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, seemed surprised by the news of Alexander Volkanovski joining the star-studded cast of &quot;Street Fighter.&quot; Like Volkanovski, Loureda is a martial artist, having trained in Taekwondo since childhood.The &quot;Street Fighter&quot; film's Instagram channel revealed the star-studded cast on Thursday. A few hours later, Loureda re-shared it on her Instagram story, highlighting Volkanovski.&quot;OMG,&quot; she captioned the post.Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is the third live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game of the same name. The film is set for release on October 16, 2026.Volkanovski, the two-time UFC featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound kingpin, is set to portray the role of Joe, an underground full-contact karate stalwart.Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji will play the primary protagonists, Ken Masters and Ryu, respectively. Also starring in the film are Jason Momoa as Blanka and Cody Rhodes as Guile.David Dastmalchian will don the role of M. Bison, the primary antagonist. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and 50 Cent will essay the roles of secondary antagonists, Akuma and Balrog, respectively.Andrew Schulz, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Mel Jarnson, Rayna Vallandingham, and Kyle Mooney round out the main cast.Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie channels inner Mortal Kombat character with retired UFC starBobby Miller was sent to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets, early in the season. Now, the 28-year-old is transitioning into a bullpen arm from a starting pitcher. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is enhancing her career as a combat sports analyst.Loureda, host of her show &quot;Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda,&quot; covered UFC 317, the coveted International Fight Week Pay-Per-View event. Preluding the event, Loureda met several UFC fighters, including Michelle Waterson-Gomez.On Tuesday, Loureda shared a short video on her Instagram, showcasing a synchronized kicking maneuver with Waterson-Gomez. The clip was set to the &quot;Beat Ta Kitana&quot; track by artist Pointhits.The song incorporates audio samples from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, including voice lines from the character Kitana and the iconic phrase &quot;Flawless Victory.&quot;&quot;Kicking it alongside one of my biggest inspirations in martial arts and film was a dream come true🥹🥋🎬,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWaterson-Gomez retired from MMA after losing to Gillian Robertson at UFC 303, the Pay-Per-View event on last year's International Fight Week. Nicknamed &quot;The Karate Hottie,&quot; she was the Invicta FC Atomweight champion. Recently, she played the role of an assassin in &quot;Havoc,&quot; a Netflix movie starring Tom Hardy.