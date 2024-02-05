Bobby Witt Jr. Contract: Royals ink infielder to massive extension worth $288,000,000 over 11 years

Bobby Witt Jr. just signed one of the most unbelievable contracts in modern sports. The Kansas City Royals have locked up their young infielder for 11 years, with options potentially extending the life of the contract to 14 seasons. It's also worth just over $288 million.

Extensions do not get much longer than this. Bobby Witt Jr. is extremely young, as the star infielder is only 23. It is almost unfathomable that he will be 37 by the time the end of this contract (depending on the options) rolls around.

Several reporters broke the news, but they're all in agreement: the deal is astonishing. It doesn't have the AAV of a deal like Shohei Ohtani's with the Los Angeles Dodgers, nor does it have the cumulative value of some of the bigger deals, but the length for a player who's played at the MLB level for just two seasons is eye-popping.

Bobby Witt Jr. lands unreal contract

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best and brightest young stars in the game. He's an All-Star-level player who is just 23 years old. He broke out last season and is only getting better.

The Royals extended Bobby Witt Jr.

The Kansas City Royals are not a team who routinely has players of that caliber. They've been a bit starved for young talent for some time, and they finally landed a player they can truly rebuild around. They're not letting him go anywhere for a very long time as a result.

This could be part of a growing trend. While Witt has more than made his debut and has been in the league for two full years, many teams are extending early.

The Atlanta Braves began this trend, and then teams took it a step further by locking up prospects on potentially team-friendly contracts before the players even made their debut.

This early and massive extension for Witt shows the faith they have in him and the talent he has to perform as he grows into his athletic prime.

