Bobby Witt Jr. drops 2-word reaction to wife Maggie's Valentine's Day workout session

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie Witt took a unique approach to Valentine’s Day this year, opting to share her workout routine with fans. While her husband is grinding through intense sessions ahead of spring training, his wife is equally committed to staying in top shape.

On Friday, Maggie Witt gave fans a glimpse into her fitness journey by sharing a workout video on Instagram. Sporting a black oversized T-shirt, a pink top and black cycling shorts, she powered through her gym session with determination.

After wrapping up her workout, she flashed a bright smile and gave the camera a confident thumbs-up.

"Valentine’s Day got me looking like a pink gym girlie today!!," she wrote in her IG post.

"Quick DB workout today: Bulgarian Split Squats, Banded Glute Kickbacks, Sumo Squats. RDLS, Banded Lateral walks. Focus: Glutes & Hammys," she listed as her workout routine.

Bobby Witt Jr. seemed impressed by his wife's hard work, and he said as much with two words:

"Very nice!" Witt wrote in the comments section.

Screenshot of Bobby Witt Jr's comment. Source - Instagram/@bwitter7

Maggie and Bobby Witt Jr.'s love story began in high school, which led to their engagement just before Christmas in 2023, and they tied the knot in December 2024. In a December interview with PEOPLE, Maggie shared her excitement about married life, expressing the joy she feels in officially calling each other husband and wife.

"We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife."

She also said that they were "super excited to finally be married."

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie enjoyed playing pickleball

While the Kansas City Royals gear up for spring training, some of their partners found a fun way to stay active together too, hitting the pickleball court. As Bobby Witt Jr. prepares for a potential MVP-caliber season, his wife Maggie spent some time refining her pickleball skills alongside a group of friends, enjoying a competitive yet lighthearted game.

Maggie Witt was joined on the pickleball court by Cole Ragans' partner, Tori, and Kyle Isbel's wife, Priscilla. After the game, Maggie shared a post-match snapshot on her Instagram story, capturing the fun and camaraderie.

"Same time next week?" she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Maggie Witt shared an Instagram story of her playing pickleball with some of the other partners of Royals players (Photo Source: IMAGN / @Maggswitt IG)

Maggie Witt is also known for her tenure at the Colleyville Heritage High School as a softball player. She also had a stellar career in the sport at Northwestern State University where she usually played shortstop and third base positions.

