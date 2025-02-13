Bobby Witt Jr. drops 3-word reaction to 'unmatched grindset' of Royals teammate Vinnie Pasquantino; Tommy Pham, Michael Wacha's wife react

On Wednesday, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. reacted to a humorous "grindset" video posted by his teammate, Vinnie Pasquantino. The video, shared on Instagram in collaboration with MLB and the Royals, playfully exaggerates Pasquantino’s daily routine.

In the video, Pasquantino describes his intense daily regimen, but his actions hilariously contradict his words, creating comedic moments. The clip is captioned:

“The grindset is unmatched 😤😂”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Pasquantino claims he starts his day at 3 a.m., but in the video, it's actually 8 a.m. He then prepares his morning breakfast by dramatically cracking eggs into a cup and drinking them raw. The first baseman continues his so-called routine, creating more amusing situations throughout the video.

Bobby Witt Jr Instagram Story (Credits: Instagram/@bwitter7)

The video garnered several reactions from teammates and friends, including one from Bobby Witt Jr., who shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption:

“He’s locked in @pasquantino.”

Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, also reacted, commenting:

“Wow shells included?? That’s next level.🥵 @pasquantino @ryannpasquantino”

(Credits: Instagram/@pasquantino)

Free-agent outfielder Tommy Pham responded with laughing emojis:

“😂😂😂”

Royals second baseman Michael Massey’s wife, Jane, commented:

“@ryannpasquantino hollywood here she comes 💅🏼 💅🏼”

Royals pitcher Michael Wacha's wife, Sarah, also reacted:

“Hahahh I’m dying @ryannpasquantino”

Former baseball pitcher Aj Ramos commented:

“Where you get them eggs bruh?😂😂”

Vinnie Pasquantino recaps offseason moments, Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie reacts

On Sunday, Vinnie Pasquantino shared a recap of his offseason on Instagram, posting personal moments with his wife, Ryann. His caption read:

“2024 offseason was blast! Grateful for it all. Thankful for you, @ryannpasquantino! Ready to get rolling⚾️”

Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife, Maggie, reacted in the comments:

“Did you hangout with anyone other than your wife?”

Bobby Witt Jr. Wife's Comment (Credits: Instagram/@pasquantino)

Pasquantino playfully responded:

“@maggswitt thanks for set. ‘No one else matters’ - me Spiked”

Both Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. are gearing up for the 2025 season with the Kansas City Royals after strong performances last year. Witt Jr., in particular, had a historic season, earning his first All-Star selection while also winning a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback