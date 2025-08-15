Bobby Witt Jr. gives 3-word shoutout to wife Maggie’s HR blast on Royals Youth Academy game day 

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. encouraged his wife, Maggie, showcasing her power-packed performance during a Royal Youth Academy game day. On Thursday, the Queen of Diamonds was hosted by the Urban Youth Academy. At the event, Royals alumni coached the women and gave them the opportunity to learn on-field skills. Witt reshared a story on his social media platform in which Maggie hit the ball and ran for a home run. In the clip, Maggie wore an open blue Royals jersey with No. 7 &quot;Witt Jr.&quot; printed on the back, paired with black shorts. She completed her look with a high ponytail, sunglasses and white sneakers. The clip was originally shared by the Royals on Instagram. The Kansas City Royals official social media page shared a clip of Bobby Witt's wife, Maggie hr. (Via Instagram) &quot;Maggie Goes Yard!&quot; The Witts can hit!&quot; the caption read. Bobby Witt Jr. gives a 3-word shoutout to wife Maggie’s HR blast on Royals Youth Academy game day.(Via Instagram)Witt reshared with a three-word reaction: &quot;There she goes!&quot; He also tagged his wife's Instagram handle along with his admiration.Bobby Witt Jr. shares moment from Diamond of Dreams charity gala with wife, Maggie On July 31, Bobby Witt Jr. shared the post on his official social media handle and tagged his wife, Maggie. The event took place on July 10 at Kauffman Stadium and raised $490,000 for The Kansas City Royals Foundation’s mission to empower Kansas City residents through literacy and education, provide health care support, and assist military and veterans. The post featured a shot of Maggie, who wore a light-colored floral-patterned dress with heels and a black handbag, while Witt wore a colorful short-sleeved patterned shirt, pants and sneakers with sunglasses. The picture showcases Lexus as an event partner at the charity gala, Diamond of Dreams. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe wrote in the caption: “Another year, another great Diamond of Dreams event at The K with @Lexususa. #LexusPartner.” Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has showcased a strong season with a .288 batting average, 17 home runs and 67 RBIs.