  Bobby Witt Jr. gives 3-word shoutout to wife Maggie's HR blast on Royals Youth Academy game day 

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 15, 2025 10:46 GMT
Washington Nationals v Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. encouraged his wife, Maggie, showcasing her power-packed performance during a Royal Youth Academy game day. On Thursday, the Queen of Diamonds was hosted by the Urban Youth Academy. At the event, Royals alumni coached the women and gave them the opportunity to learn on-field skills.

Witt reshared a story on his social media platform in which Maggie hit the ball and ran for a home run. In the clip, Maggie wore an open blue Royals jersey with No. 7 "Witt Jr." printed on the back, paired with black shorts. She completed her look with a high ponytail, sunglasses and white sneakers. The clip was originally shared by the Royals on Instagram.

The Kansas City Royals official social media page shared a clip of Bobby Witt's wife, Maggie hr. (Via Instagram)
"Maggie Goes Yard!" The Witts can hit!" the caption read.
Bobby Witt Jr. gives a 3-word shoutout to wife Maggie’s HR blast on Royals Youth Academy game day.(Via Instagram)

Witt reshared with a three-word reaction:

"There she goes!"

He also tagged his wife's Instagram handle along with his admiration.

Bobby Witt Jr. shares moment from Diamond of Dreams charity gala with wife, Maggie

On July 31, Bobby Witt Jr. shared the post on his official social media handle and tagged his wife, Maggie. The event took place on July 10 at Kauffman Stadium and raised $490,000 for The Kansas City Royals Foundation’s mission to empower Kansas City residents through literacy and education, provide health care support, and assist military and veterans.

The post featured a shot of Maggie, who wore a light-colored floral-patterned dress with heels and a black handbag, while Witt wore a colorful short-sleeved patterned shirt, pants and sneakers with sunglasses. The picture showcases Lexus as an event partner at the charity gala, Diamond of Dreams.

He wrote in the caption:

“Another year, another great Diamond of Dreams event at The K with @Lexususa. #LexusPartner.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has showcased a strong season with a .288 batting average, 17 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

