Bobby Witt Jr. gives honest opinion on what it was like competing with Aaron Judge for MVP title

The 2024 MLB season witnessed a closely contested battle between Bobby Witt Jr. and Aaron Judge for the AL MVP award. While both men were instrumental for their respective teams, it was Judge who became the AL's Most Valuable Player, while Witt Jr. stood second.
During an appearance on Bleacher Report's "On Base" on Wednesday, Witt Jr. spoke about what it was like to compete against the New York Yankees' most elite hitter. The Kansas City Royals player mentioned that "it's fun to watch" Judge doing the thing he does on the baseball field.
"At that point, you just kind of tip your cap," Witt Jr. said (13:39 onwards). "It's like, man, this is incredible. You're watching history, too, over there. Just what he's done and what he's doing each and every year, this year, last year, years been past, so it's fun to watch.
"It always motivates you because you're like, 'all right, what can you do to try to get to that level? What do you need to do?' I feel like with him, it's just how consistent he is each and every day."
You can check what Bobby Witt Jr. said about competing against Aaron Judge for the 2024 AL MVP award below:
It must be noted that in the 2024 season, Bobby Witt Jr. amassed 636 at-bats and had an average of .332. Witt Jr. also scored 125 runs that year and had 32 home runs to his name. While he might have failed to win the MVP award, the 2024 season was the best of his MLB career until now.
Aaron Judge had praised Bobby Witt Jr. back in 2024
The battle between Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. for the AL MVP award in 2024 was one of the highlights of the MLB season that year. While Judge and Witt competed against each other, they also shared mutual admiration. An example of the same could be seen when Judge praised Witt Jr.
In September 2024, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Judge called Witt Jr. a complete player. The New York Yankees hitter also directed many more compliments towards the Kansas City Royals player. Judge said (as per Jeff Passan):
"He's the complete player. Can hit, run, field, do everything. He was already a great player last year, but he continues to improve every single game I watch him."
In September 2024, Passan also reported that Bobby Witt Jr. spoke highly about Aaron Judge. As per Passan, Witt Jr. praised Judge's consistency and called him the "King of New York."