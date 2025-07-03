Bobby Witt Jr. gives honest opinion on what it was like competing with Aaron Judge for MVP title

The 2024 MLB season witnessed a closely contested battle between Bobby Witt Jr. and Aaron Judge for the AL MVP award. While both men were instrumental for their respective teams, it was Judge who became the AL's Most Valuable Player, while Witt Jr. stood second.

Ad

During an appearance on Bleacher Report's "On Base" on Wednesday, Witt Jr. spoke about what it was like to compete against the New York Yankees' most elite hitter. The Kansas City Royals player mentioned that "it's fun to watch" Judge doing the thing he does on the baseball field.

"At that point, you just kind of tip your cap," Witt Jr. said (13:39 onwards). "It's like, man, this is incredible. You're watching history, too, over there. Just what he's done and what he's doing each and every year, this year, last year, years been past, so it's fun to watch.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It always motivates you because you're like, 'all right, what can you do to try to get to that level? What do you need to do?' I feel like with him, it's just how consistent he is each and every day."

You can check what Bobby Witt Jr. said about competing against Aaron Judge for the 2024 AL MVP award below:

Ad

Ad

It must be noted that in the 2024 season, Bobby Witt Jr. amassed 636 at-bats and had an average of .332. Witt Jr. also scored 125 runs that year and had 32 home runs to his name. While he might have failed to win the MVP award, the 2024 season was the best of his MLB career until now.

Aaron Judge had praised Bobby Witt Jr. back in 2024

The battle between Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. for the AL MVP award in 2024 was one of the highlights of the MLB season that year. While Judge and Witt competed against each other, they also shared mutual admiration. An example of the same could be seen when Judge praised Witt Jr.

Ad

In September 2024, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Judge called Witt Jr. a complete player. The New York Yankees hitter also directed many more compliments towards the Kansas City Royals player. Judge said (as per Jeff Passan):

"He's the complete player. Can hit, run, field, do everything. He was already a great player last year, but he continues to improve every single game I watch him."

Ad

In September 2024, Passan also reported that Bobby Witt Jr. spoke highly about Aaron Judge. As per Passan, Witt Jr. praised Judge's consistency and called him the "King of New York."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More