Bobby Witt Jr., Josh Hader, Jonathan India's wives react to Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg's major announcement

Kansas City Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg and his wife Emma made a special announcement on Friday. Lucas and Emma are expecting a child and they.received support from fellow members of the organization.

Emma shared Instagram pictures from the maternity photoshoot, showing off her baby bump in the pictures. The post included heartfelt moments from the couple enjoying their time together in a paddy field. The photoshoot was conducted by Taniah Oliah, as per the post, a photographer from Kansas City.

"Half of me & half of you. Baby Erceg coming this December," Emma wrote.

The post featured comments from wives of Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Maggie, Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader's wife, Maria, and teammate Jonathan India's wife, Daniella.

"Emma!! Omg congrats," Maria Hader wrote.

"These are INSANE. I literally can't pick a favorite," Maggie Witt wrote.

"The most beautiful announcement photos ever," Daniella wrote.

Instagram comment section on Emma Erceg's post featuring Maria Hader, Daniella India and Maggie Witt's comments.

The Royals wives are known to be close to each other and are often seen supporting each other on social media. Maggie Witt had commented on a post by Emma featuring her husband from the team's family day.

The wives have also worked together creatively designing new apparel for the Royals team store. In collaboration with The Wild Collective, the collection included Royals-themed outfits with Maggie, Emma, and Vinnie Pasquantino's wife, Ryann, as models.

Emma Erceg's impact on Lucas' life has been transformative

Lucas Erceg's life has hit a positive curve since his relationship with Emma. The 30-year-old had long stints with alcohol abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to go to rehab. He shared his battle with alcoholism and depression and acknowledged Emma's role in his life.

When baseball shut down during the pandemic, Lucas would get into dark holes of playing video games and alcohol. After a long battle and an ultimatum from Emma, Lucas rebounded. His sobriety date '06/10/2020' is etched in his glove.

“I got so drunk that over the next couple of days, I was like, ‘What am I even doing?’” Lucas had said when his relationship was on the verge of breaking. “And I wasn’t even doing it to spite her. I was doing it to spite myself. At the end of the day, it was to get in my own way.”

Lucas has been traded twice, once from the Milwaukee Brewers, the team that drafted him, to the Athletics, and then again last season when he was sent to the Royals.

