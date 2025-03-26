Bobby Witt Jr.’s Kansas City return garners playful reaction from Royals' teammate Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals player Vinnie Pasquantino reacted to a social media post by his teammate, Bobby Witt Jr. With spring training wrapped up, the Royals are set to enter the 2025 regular season, facing the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day.

Ad

The team has arrived in Kansas City for Thursday’s matchup at Kauffman Stadium. Shortly after reaching the city, All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. took to X to share a location update, posting:

“KC📍”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement, and among them was Witt Jr.'s close friend and fellow Royal, Vinnie Pasquantino, who reposted the update with the caption:

“Watched him type this one too. We back”

Along with his playful response, Pasquantino also shared an image of Bobby Witt Jr. smiling and posing aboard what appears to be a plane, with other Royals players partially visible in the background. However, this is not the first time Pasquantino has captured Witt Jr. posting on X.

Ad

Previously, Witt Jr. reposted a Kansas City Royals announcement about his injury, simply writing:

“👍🙏”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pasquantino then shared a glimpse of the moment Witt Jr. posted that update by sharing an image of him with the caption:

“Watched him tweet this (while using left hand).”

In the image, Witt Jr. is seen sitting on a couch, looking at his phone, with a bandage visible on his left hand.

Bobby Witt Jr. discusses off-field relationship with Vinnie Pasquantino

In an episode of Dugout Discussions with sportscaster Chris Rose, Bobby Witt Jr. candidly discussed his relationship with teammate Vinnie Pasquantino. Reflecting on their time as roommates, Witt Jr. said (starting at 12:19):

Ad

"He's been great overall. Uh, he eats all the leftovers that are needed. We've been having fun. It's been great. He's been driving me to the field every day. So, good to have that. But yeah, he's been a great roommate. Keeps to himself, does his own thing, and then we play a little video games together, go to bed, wake up, repeat. So, he's been great."

Ad

Last season, Witt Jr. had a standout year, earning multiple accolades, including a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award. He posted career highs with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs while batting .332 over 161 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback