Bobby Witt Jr.'s teammate gets into details of his mistaken nickname at Royals thanks to Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei-starrer

Kansas City Royals star Vinnie Pasquantino is mistakenly spelled the same as the namesake from the iconic Joe Pesci, Ralph Machio and Marisa Tomei starring movie, "My Cousin Vinny."

Despite his continuous clarification, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s teammate can't help but rectify the spelling every time he's called the other way around.

During Sunday morning's interaction with Adnan Virk at Royals' spring training facilities at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona, Pasquantion again clarified.

"It's a great movie, other than his name being spelled V-I-N-N-Y, while I’m an I-E. I'm an I-E, everybody—please, please, yeah, I-E. But it’s a great movie, and yeah, my entire life, I’ve been called 'My Cousin.' Everywhere I go, yeah," Pasquantino said.

The 1992 legal comedy, My Cousin Vinny has remained a fan favorite for over three decades. Joe Pesci plays Vinny Gambini, a fast-talking New York lawyer who, despite his inexperience, must defend his cousin (played by Ralph Macchio) and his friend in a murder trial in the Deep South.

For Vinnie Pasquantino, the movie has unexpectedly become a part of his personal identity.

What other name Vinnie Pasquantino gets called around?

During the same interview, Vinne Pasquantino also mentioned one other name that he gets called around, which is "Pasquatch." He said Ryan O'Hearn was the one who started naming him Pasquatch in the clubhouse.

"I'm pretty sure Ryan O'Hearn was the first one to call me that, and then the Royals ran with it," Pasquantino said. "And they've really run with it, so now I've started to embrace it too. I'm just following their lead in that regard.

"I get called 'Pasquatch' a lot, which is very funny. Whether I’m walking onto the field or leaving it, it’s basically replaced my real name. It’s just what I get called now, and I’m used to turning my head when I hear it."

On the baseball front, Vinnie Pasquantion, 27, was the team's starting first baseman to start the season last year. He suffered a broken right thumb in August but apart from that he was available for most of the time.

Pasquantino batted .262/.315/.446 with 19 home runs, and 97 RBIs across 131 regular season games.

