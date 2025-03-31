  • home icon
  Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife & biggest cheerleader Maggie poses in custom jersey to celebrate Royals' first win of the season

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife & biggest cheerleader Maggie poses in custom jersey to celebrate Royals' first win of the season

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Mar 31, 2025 07:08 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife & biggest cheerleader Maggie stuns in custom jersey to celebrate Royals' first win of the season (Source: Imagn)

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, celebrated the Royals' first win of the 2025 season on social media.

The Royals began their campaign with a 7-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in their season opener. However, they bounced back in the second game of their three-game series, securing a 4-3 victory.

Following the Royals' first win, Maggie posted a photo from Kauffman Stadium, captioning it:

"First post W pic of the year!!!"
Maggie IG (Credits: Instagram/@maggswitt)
The image featured Maggie sporting a custom Bobby Witt Jr. No. 7 Kansas City Royals blue jersey with a black top paired with black knee-high boots.

Maggie also reacted to her husband's footwear, captioning the same post:

"It’s the slides for me"

Bobby Witt Jr. recorded one hit and one RBI in four at-bats in Saturday’s victory. The Royals were held scoreless for the first three innings and were behind 2-0 when Salvador Perez hit an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Perez singled again in the sixth inning, followed by Maikel Garcia’s 397ft homer in the seventh that tied the score 3-3. Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead double in the seventh, after which both teams couldn’t score a run, naming the victory for the Royals.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals ended their three-game series facing a 6-2 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie opens up about marrying her high school love

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black have been together since high school and eventually tied the knot in December 2024. Expressing her excitement about their marriage, Maggie said (via People):

“We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife. We are just super excited to finally be married.”

The year 2024 was particularly special for Witt Jr. While he ended it by marrying the love of his life, he had kicked off the year by signing a massive 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension with the Kansas City Royals.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
