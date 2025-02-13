Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife enjoys quality time exploring new sport, and it's not baseball

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are about to begin an important Spring Training ahead of what could be a special season. Last year, the Royals made a statement to the rest of Major League Baseball by not only reaching the postseason but also eliminating the Baltimoe Orioles in the Wild Card round.

After posting a disappointing 56-106 record in 2023, Bobby Witt Jr. and the rest of the squad took a significant step forward last year, something that they will hope will happen again this season. As the players get their bodies and minds ready ahead of long regular season, their partners and spouses have also remained busy in the offseason.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie could be seen on social media taking her own step in the sporting world. Even though her husband is a potential MVP candidate in professional baseball, Maggie took her talent to the pickleball court with some of the other Kansas City Royals wives.

Maggie Witt shared an Instagram story of her playing pickleball with some of the other partners of Royals players (Photo Source: IMAGN / @Maggswitt IG)

Maggie Witt can be seen at the pickleball court with some of the other Kansas City Royals wives, including Cole Ragans' wife Tori and Priscilla Isbel, wife of outfielder Kyle Isbel. There is no doubt that the Kansas City Royals wives getting together will help build additional chemistry between Bobby Witt Jr. and the rest of the players as they head into the new year.

Maggie and Bobby Witt Jr. took the internet by storm for having their own burger shop at their wedding

Bobby Witt Jr. has all the tools to become the best player in Major League Baseball, finishing 3rd in American League MVP voting last season. No matter how successful he has been on the field, one might argue that he is doing better off of it with is wife Maggie.

The young couple, who had their wedding in December last year made noise on social media for the creative food option that was served at their reception. As part of the celebration, the popular fast-food chain Whataburger collaborated with the Alice and Apricot wedding planning team to make a custom burger stand named after the couple.

The Wittaburger stand was a tremendous successful for the Kansas City Royals superstar and his gorgeous bride during their ceremony. While Bobby might be a star on the baseball field, it remains to be seen where Maggie's pickleball career might go.

