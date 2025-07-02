Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie drops 5-word reaction to chill day with adorable companion on road drive

Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr's wife, Maggie, is enjoying her time away from the diamond while the All-Star shortstop continues to lead the team's postseason aspirations in the ongoing MLB season.
Maggie, who keeps her social media followers updated with her daily activities, shared a glimpse of her chill day with her dog. She shared a picture of her road trip on her Instagram story. She captioned the story:
"Our kind of summer night!!"
Maggie's story also showcased her holding a can of sparkling soda water during her drive.
Last week on Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. announced his commitment to Team USA in the 2026 WBC. The Royals shortstop was part of the roster during their WBC campaign in 2023 and was used as a pinch runner against Shohei Ohtani's Japan in the final.
“It’s truly an honor,” Witt told MLB Network. “It’s something I’ve kinda dreamed about my whole entire life. Just being part of that team a couple years ago was amazing, and now we’re going to bring home the gold.”
While Bobby and Co. fell short against Japan in the final, his wife Maggie made her aspirations clear after the Royals star's commitment for next year's tournament.
"Going for GOLD," Maggie commented on the announcement post.
Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie celebrates Royals star's special day
Last month, Bobby Witt Jr. celebrated his 25th birthday and on her husband's special day, Maggie penned a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to my husband!!! I am so lucky to have been able to spend 8 out of your last 25 years with you, and I can’t wait to spend the next 100+ birthdays together! You’re my bestest friend and the greatest husband I could ask for. I hope you feel EXTRA special today, I love you! ”
Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie started dating in high school and after years of dating, the high school sweethearts tied the knot in December 2024 in Dallas, Texas.