Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie gets real about locking in her cardio session in new weighted vest

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, tried out some new gear in a recent workout. Maggie is an ACSM Certified Personal Trainer and a passionate fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpses of her exercise routines with her online audience.

On Wednesday, she posted a selfie on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“2nd Peloton workout!! I've been loving something new 🥵”

In the first image, Maggie wore a black sports bra while posing for a post-workout selfie. In a subsequent post, she revealed her latest piece of equipment, which was a weighted vest. She shared an image from her walk while wearing the vest, captioned:

“Also took my new weighted vest for a spin!! Definitely harder than it looks...”

She is also set to launch her own athletic wear line through a collaboration with women’s athleisure and clothing brand Fit Brit. She shared a clip announcing the partnership and reflecting on her journey so far, captioning:

“Full circle moment- A year ago this all started as a conversation in a basement and now it’s becoming a reality. I have teamed up with @fitbritus to create an athletic, lifestyle apparel that embodies me and my everyday life!!”

“The MW collection was made to make every woman feel confident, comfortable and strong. I can’t wait for all of YOU to be able to enjoy this collection as much as we do!!”

Maggie Witt’s collection will be available for purchase on the official Fit Brit website starting April 20.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie revisits Medspa to take care of her skin health

On Sunday, Maggie paid a visit to a local Kansas City Medspa for a hydra facial. She shared a clip of her experience on Instagram, captioning it:

“Hydrafacial Day!!🧖🏼‍♀️SO happy to be back with @baremedspa & @layla.laser 🙌🏻 They got me prepped and prime for my wedding last December, and now they are here to continue to make sure my skin stays ✨THRIVING!!✨”

Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife Maggie have known each other since their high school days. After several years of dating, the couple decided to take the next big step in their relationship by exchanging vows in December 2024.

