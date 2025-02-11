Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie prompts Vinnie Pasquantino with a fascinating question after Royals 1B’s offseason recap

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino recapped his postseason with a social media post on Sunday. Maggie Witt, the wife of Pasquantino's teammate Bobby Witt Jr., noticed an interesting thing in the post.

Pasquantino's Instagram post featured five snapshots capturing special moments. In the first, he and his wife, Ryann, were possibly at a celebratory event. They held drinks in hand and were vibing with the atmosphere. The second was a selfie taken by Ryann, with Pasquantino in the frame, seemingly at a wedding.

The third snap, from Royals pitcher Alec Marsh's wedding, showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss. Pasquantino looked sharp in a black tux, while Ryann complemented him beautifully in a matching outfit. The fourth photo was from a snowy getaway, where they posed beside two horses. The final image had a more solitary vibe, featuring Pasquantino in casual wear and sunglasses.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"2024 offseason was blast! Grateful for it all. Thankful for you, @ryannpasquantino! Ready to get rolling⚾️" Pasquantino captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie asked:

"Did you hangout with anyone other than your wife?"

Pasquantino replied:

"thanks for set. 'No one else matters' - me Spiked."

Interestingly, Pasquantino's wife Ryann also chimed in, writing:

"I love you!!"

Comments section of Vinnie Pasquantino's social media post

Vinnie Pasquantino pens heartfelt message to wife Ryann on their anniversary

On December 16, Vinnie Pasquantino and his wife celebrated their first anniversary. On the occasion, the Royals first baseman shared a six-snap Instagram post.

Pasquantino's Instagram post featured six heartfelt snapshots capturing special moments with his wife. The first image was from their wedding, showing the couple exchanging vows. The second, also from their big day, captured them in a passionate embrace. The third appeared to be taken on a beach, possibly by a campfire.

In the fourth snap, the couple rocked cowboy hats, Pasquantino in a shirt and jeans, while his wife stunned in a sleek black bodycon outfit. The fifth was a beachside selfie taken by the Royals first baseman, featuring his wife by his side. The final photo, another selfie by Pasquantino, included his wife and their beloved German Shepherd, Bear.

"First anniversary with this lovely woman. Ryann I’m so proud to call you my wife. I love you! 🥂❤️ #Bear" Pasquantino captioned the post.

Ryann showed love to her husband with a heartfelt comment, writing:

"I love you!! Forever with you 🤍"

Ryann Pasquantino's comment

Vinnie Pasquantino had known Ryann since their time at Old Dominion University where she played soccer. The couple got engaged in September 2022 before tying the knot a year later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback