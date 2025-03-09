Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie rocks striped pants in team color for Royals star Spring Training game vs. Rangers

Royals star shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Black in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Dec 14, 2024. The high school sweethearts spent some quality time together during the 2024 offseason, and soon after their wedding, they jetted off to Antigua in the Caribbeans for a romantic honeymoon.

Now, Bobby Witt Jr. has hit the ground running with the Royals during spring training, while his wife is continuing to be the biggest supporter of his endeavors inside the diamond.

On Saturday, Maggie shared her fit check for a spring training matchup between the Royals and the Texas Rangers at Surpirse Stadium in Arizona. She wore blue and white colored striped pants with a white top and matching shoes for the gameday.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned:

"Spring training day games ☀️⚾ "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Last year, she was at the Kauffman stadium on most gamedays cheering on for Bobby as the star shortstop led his team to the postseason for the first time in almost a decade.

Bobby Witt Jr. had been a highly influential figure the Royals last year. His exemplary performances in both aspects of the game helped him earn a plethora of accolades, including a gold glove and a silver slugger award, alongside earning the nod as an All-Star and on the All-MLB First team.

The 24-year old SS is an agile, flexible and strong ballplayer who possesses great game-reading abilities. Bobby gives utmost importance to his diet and fitness routine, a trait he shares with his wife.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, shared her lower body warm up routine ahead of leg day

Maggie Witt shared a video post on social media on March 4, which showcased her lower body warm up routine ahead of leg day.

In the video, she can be observed doing warm-up stretches while in the captions she gave detailed information regarding the names of the exercises and the amount of reps to be done.

Take a look at the video here:

Maggie is an ACSM certified personal fitness trainer who was a softball player with the Lady Demon softball team at the Northwestern State University. Besides being a student athlete, she also earned a Bachelor's degree in health and exercise science from the NSU in 2022.

