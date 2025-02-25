Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie's 'not to be dramatic' reaction to Royals star's latest photoshoot steals the show

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is gearing up for the 2025 MLB season after a memorable 2024 and the All-Star infielder's wife Maggie is all aboard the hype train.

Ad

The 2024 AL MVP finalist donned the Royals thread in a photoshoot for MLB and it was shared by the league's Instagram handle on Monday. Several stars from the American League Central were featured in the post, including Witt Jr.'s teammate Salvador Perez.

"The AL Central is ready to go," MLB captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Maggie reshared the post in her story with her husband's picture. Witt Jr. was in the Royals' gear for the 2025 season holding a bat with a beaming smile.

(Image source - Maggie Black IG)

"Not to be dramatic," Maggie captioned the story. "But this is the cutest picture I've ever seen."

Ad

Bobby Witt Jr. had a memorable year with the Royals in 2024 as he earned his first All-Star selection. He helped the team to their first postseason appearance since 2015 after becoming the first player since Alfonso Soriano to have consecutive 30-30 seasons.

His stellar season also earned him his first Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards. However, he missed out on the biggest personal accolade as finished behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in the AL MVP voting.

Ad

While it was a season to remember on the diamond for the young star, Witt Jr.'s memorable 2024 got even better after he tied to knot with high school sweetheart Maggie Black in December.

Bobby Witt Jr. shares heartfelt post on wife Maggie's birthday

Maggie has been by Bobby Witt Jr.'s side since the latter's MLB career began with the Royals in 2022. Maggie, a fitness trainer by profession, was present at the MLB awards when Bobby received his first Gold Glove in November.

Ad

Earlier this month, Maggie celebrated her birthday and the Royals star shared heartfelt pictures of the couple with an endearing message.

Ad

"Happy Birthday to my amazing Wife!! I love you!" Bobby captioned the post.

Bobby Witt Jr. is considered one of the best shortstops in the game and is expected to take his game to another level in the coming years. Although he starred in the team's season last year, his goal is to learn from last year's postseason exit and make another bid this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback