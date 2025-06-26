Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie sends bold 3-word message as star shortstop joins Team USA for WBC 2026

After a generational run during the 2024 MLB season, Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. has simmered down by a notch. The upstart is currently batting .282/.338/.484 with 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in, and is currently leading the league in doubles with 27.

With his brilliant run of form last year and a respectable showing this season, the infielder has been recalled to represent Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Witt previously represented the Stars and Stripes during the most recent edition of the spectacle in 2023. In celebration of his remarkable achievement, Witt's wife Maggie delivered an empowering message to her husband.

The couple started dating during their time in Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. While Bobby starred for the baseball team, Maggie played on the school's softball team. After year's of dating, the pair decided to marry in December 2024.

Although he was sparingly used in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Bobby Witt Jr. recorded a double, a walk, and two runs scored in five appearances for Team USA. After a tension-filled final, the United States barely lost to the Shohei Ohtani-led Samurai Japan at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

So far, Witt, American League MVP Aaron Judge, and National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes have been the only names announced for what is projected to be a star-studded roster for the 2026 edition of the WBC.

Bobby Witt Jr. makes feelings known after Royals' skid

In an interview with MLB.com's Anne Rogers on June 15, Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. expressed his disappointment after the team's six-game skid that saw them get swept by the Yankees and the lowly-Athletics.

“It was bad. You got to flush it and have an off-day tomorrow, and that’s all you can do right now. Can’t change what happened in those games. But also, you can just learn from it. And we got to learn from it."

It was reported that the members of the team organized a closed-door meeting to discuss the issues regarding their gameplay. The huddle proved to be productive as the squad swept the Rangers on the road in the series immediately following the incident.

