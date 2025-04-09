Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie serves style goals in behind the scenes of her latest shoot for Royals

Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend Maggie Black on Dec 14, 2024, at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The duo then jetted off to Antigua in the Caribbean islands in January and spent quality time with each other throughout the offseason break.

The R's are currently playing a four-game series against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium and have won the opening two games of the series, taking their overall record to 6-5 for the season. Witt Jr. has also had a decent start to his MLB campaign after registering a blockbuster season last year.

Maggie, as always, has been present in the stands for most home games inside Kauffman Stadium this season. On Tuesday, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her latest photoshoot on social media.

Take a look at the images here, captioned as:

"The most fun morning shooting the new @wearethewildco Royals collection! 📷 💙 🎞️ ⚾ "

"New merch coming to the team store soon!!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The photoshoot was done to launch a new collection of merchandise for the Kansas City faithfuls. All the apparell will be available for purchase on the ballclub's official website in the coming days.

The Royals had kicked off the proceedings for the 2025 season with two back-to-back series losses against the Guardians and the Brewers. Since then, they began a seven-game homestand against the Orioles and the Twins.

They won the series against the Orioles 2-1 and are now just a win away from sealing back-to-back series victories, when they take on the Twins in game 3 on Wednesday.

Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, shared delightful highlights from opening weekend in Kansas

On March 29, Maggie shared an array of images in a social media post from the opening weekend inside Kauffman Stadium. She repped a blue sweatshirt with Bobby Witt Jr.'s name and jersey number on it, completing her gameday fit with a pair of black colored knee-height boots.

Take a look at the post here:

"Royals Opening Weekend!!💙 "

After closing out the series against the Twins on Thursday, Kansas City will hit the road to play two three-game series against the Guardians and the Yankees and then a four-game series against the Tigers before coming back home to start a six-game homestand against the Rockies and the Astros.

