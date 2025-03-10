Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shares sneak peek of her 'beautiful' Arizona trek with Royals' Alec Marsh & Vinne Pasquantino's wives

According to Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, fitness doesn’t have to be confined to a gym. While the shortstop is preparing at Surprise Stadium in Arizona for spring training games, his wife is exploring adventurous hikes there.

Ad

Maggie was joined by her husband's teammates' wives. Royals pitcher Alec Marsh's wife Makenna and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's wife Ryan joined Maggie to test their endurance.

Over the weekend, Maggie shared on Instagram their latest adventure — a scenic hike at Pinnacle Peak Trail in Arizona.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Getting our movement in today & enjoying this beautiful Sunday in Arizona☀️" she wrote.

In her post, Maggie highlighted the importance of hiking, which is good for fitness enthusiasts. She documented their whole journey in the clip she shared.

Ad

Trending

“Working out doesn’t ALWAYS have to be in a gym setting or using gym equipment,” she wrote. “It’s always good to mix things up... getting a few friends together and going out for a hike!! Remember, exercise should be something you ENJOY!!” Maggie captioned on Sunday.

Their hike covered 3.85 miles, with a total time of 1 hour and 39 minutes, as shown in the fitness tracker Maggie shared.

Ad

Ad

The post serves as a motivational reminder that staying active can be both fun and refreshing, especially when embracing the great outdoors.

Bobby Witt Jr. weds Maggie Black in an auspicious ceremony in December

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie changed their relationship status from engaged to married on Dec. 14, at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas. The auspicious wedding ceremony was attended by almost 300 guests, including Bobby's current and former teammates, including Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans and Rusty Greer.

Ad

Wearing a black tuxedo and a black formal suit, the shortstop's outfit went well with Maggie's, who turned heads with her wedding gown.

Ad

Both shared their thoughts on the marriage and being intertwined forever with one another.

“We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife,” Maggie said on Dec. 15, via PEOPLE. “We are just super excited to finally be married.

“For me, (marrying Maggie means) having my lifetime person and best friend to be with for the rest of my life,” Witt said. “I love who she is as a person, how kind she is to every person she talks to, and how she lights up a room when she walks in it.”

The couple also shared that they'll head to a tropical destination for their honeymoon. As per Maggie's Instagram feed, that destination was Antigua.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback