Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shares snippets from Royals' 'sweetest' luncheon with Michael Wacha, Kyle Isbel, Sammy Long's spouses

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Maggie Black on Dec. 14 at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas.

With Spring Training approaching fast, the Royals stars and their partners are ready for another World Series hopeful season. The Royals' players' girlfriends and wives recently had a reunion and Maggie was a part of it.

On Sunday, Maggie shared glimpses of what she called the "sweetest" Royals luncheon. The event brought together the wives and significant others of Royals players, including those of Michael Wacha, Kyle Isbel and Sammy Long, for a gathering.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The group posed for photos with a stunning cityscape backdrop. Each guest received cookies decorated like Royals jerseys featuring players' names and numbers. Additionally, custom blue-and-white "Stadium Sweetheart" hats were displayed.

One of the standout moments from the event was raising a toast for Maggie, held at the upscale Bar Medici. A photo captured her blowing out candles of a cake, surrounded by friends. This must have to do with her getting married recently.

Maggie's Instagram story

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie talk about their wedding

In mid-Dec., Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie exchanged vows in front of 300 guests, which also included the entire Royals team plus some of the shortstop's former teammates. These included Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans and Rusty Greer.

Their love story started when Witt asked one of Maggie's friends for her class schedule so that he could attend the physics class with her. From then on, the couple started dating each other.

“We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife,” Black said via People. “We are just super excited to finally be married.”

Meanwhile, Witt finds a best friend to him in Maggie.

“For me, (marrying Black means) having my lifetime person and best friend to be with for the rest of my life,” Witt said of his now-wife. “I love who she is as a person, how kind she is to every person she talks to, and how she lights up a room when she walks in it.”

With the winter wedding done, expect Maggie to be a regular at Kauffman Stadium cheering on her husband and his teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback