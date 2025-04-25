Bobby Witt Jr. sends 1-word verdict on wife Maggie's first pitch for Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals faced off against the Colorado Rockies in the series finale on Thursday. It was a special night for the All-Star shortstop at Kauffman Stadium.

One of Bobby Witt Jr.'s biggest supporters, his wife, Maggie Black, was at the ballpark and threw the first pitch before the game. Maggie wore a Royals jersey with her husband's No. 7 on the back.

Royals shared the video of Maggie taking the mound on Instagram and the star shortstop gave his verdict on her first pitch with a one-word reaction, resharing the clip.

"Stud," Witt Jr. captioned his Instagram story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Maggie Black and Bobby Witt Jr. are high school sweethearts and after years of dating, they tied the knot in December 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dallas.

Maggie's first pitch was announced earlier this month as the Royals star's wife decided to celebrate her partnership with a Kansas City luxury women’s athleisure brand, Fit Brit.

Bobby Witt Jr. commends 'heart and soul' of Royals lineup

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Rockies 6-2 to complete a series sweep. Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs in four plate appearances with a hit and an RBI on Thursday.

However it was veteran slugger Salvador Perez, who grabbed the limelight with his two RBI night. In another Instagram story by Bobby Witt Jr., Perez was doused by the star shortstop after the game.

Perez had four doubles with five hits in their doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday.

“He (Salvador Perez) was getting around the bases today quicker than I’ve ever seen him go around,” Witt said. “He had an extra pep in his step...

"He’s the middle of the lineup. He’s the heart and soul of the lineup. Whenever he’s going, it’s fun to watch. And when he gets hot, it’s scorching.”

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Royals and they face the Houston Astros next in a three-game series at home.

