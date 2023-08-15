Bobby Witt Jr. turns on the jets vs Mariners, slams an inside the park home run

Bobby Witt Jr. put on his running shoes as he scored an inside the park home run against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Kansas City Royals won the game 7-6.

Coming to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, Witt struck a flat line drive towards right field on a 97 mph pitch by Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Dominic Canzone in the outfield was unable to complete the play. He slid in to catch the ball but missed altogether as the ball went behind towards the foul line.

Running in from center field, Julio Rodriguez went to retrieve the ball as Witt scampered towards third base. Rodriguez's throw was cut off by an infielder for a relay throw. Witt tried to complete the infield homer and was successful, as the ball didn't reach on time.

Before the fifth innings, Witt was batting 2-2 but scored his first RBI of the game with the infield home run. Overall, he completed the game with a 4-5 scoring thrice and getting the homer.

Bobby Witt Jr. creates history with infield home run

Boby Witt Jr. created history, as his infield home run was the fourth fastest since statcast started recording stats in 2015. He completed all four bases in 14.3 seconds, with only Byron Buxton's 13.9 seconds and 14.1 seconds homers and Dee Strange-Gordon's 14.2 seconds ahead of him.

It was also Kansas' first infield home run since Aug. 2019. The shortstop also said after the game that he initially thought the ball was caught by Canzone in the outfield.

“I thought (Canzone) caught it,” Bobby Witt Jr. said. “Then I saw the ball get past him. I was focused on (third base coach) Vance (Wilson).”

Meanwhile, Seattle's loss means they fell two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third AL Wild Card spot as they seek a comeback in the series.