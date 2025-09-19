Bobby Witt Jr. and wife Maggie savor luxurious date night at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ restaurant with grilled cheese and martini

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has had another strong season with the franchise after a second consecutive All-Star appearance this year. With the Royals having off days before their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the All-Star shortstop stepped out for a date night with his wife Maggie.

The two-time All-Star and his wife, Maggie, dined out at Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new luxury steak house, 1587 Prime. Maggie shared glimpses of their outing from the opening of the restaurant in Kansas City.

"Amazing night celebrating this opening," Maggie captioned her Instagram story with the duo posing together.

Maggie also shared the meals they had at the newly opened restaurant and her fondness for the grilled cheese.

"Bury me with this truffle grilled cheese," Maggie captioned her story.

In the following stories, Maggie shared the pictures of their Martini and dessert.

"The Queen B lychee Martini was insaneeee."

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shared "scars" from cooking mishap

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife is a fitness buff and she often shares new recipes that helps with her protein intake. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a tutorial video for making pumpkin protein bread.

However, Maggie suffered a little accident while preparing the pumpkin bread. She shared the burn marks on her hand in her story.

"Yes that was my first time making a pumpkin loaf. Yes, I did burn myself and have the scars to prove it lol," Maggie captioned her story.

While the Royals are in danger of missing out on the postseason, Bobby Witt Jr. has been named as one of the finalists for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for his charity work.

