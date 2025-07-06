Bobby Witt's wife Maggie shares deeply emotional message after Texas camp floods turned a cherished retreat into tragedy with at least 20 girls lost

Maggie Witt, wife of Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., shared a condolence message on her Instagram story about the devastating Texas flood over the July 4th weekend. A sudden flash flood destroyed Camp Mystic in Kerr County, which turned a summer retreat into a tragic night, with over 20 girls lost and presumed dead.
Maggie's appealed to her followers to offer prayers for the well-being of the missing girls and used her social media to raise awareness about the incident.
“My heart is breaking for those girls & everyone affected by the flood in Texas.”
As search and rescue operations continue in Central Texas, Kansas star's wife, Maggie used her platform to highlight the crisis.
Bobby Witt’s wife, Maggie, is active on Instagram
Before marrying Bobby Witt Jr., Maggie built her career in the fitness and wellness space. She is a certified personal trainer. Her workout routine covers APE Fitness & Performance; she helps people increase strength, mobility and overall physical fitness.
Maggie shares her fitness routine while supporting her husband, MLB star Bobby Witt. Adding to her social media presence, on her spouse's birthday, she shared a heartfelt message that reflects the true essence of their companionship.
"Happy Birthday to my husband!!! I am so lucky to have been able to spend 8 out of your last 25 years with you, and I can’t wait to spend the next 100+ birthdays together! You’re my bestest friend and the greatest husband I could ask for. I hope you feel EXTRA special today, I love you! 🫶🏼"
Maggie frequently posts fitness videos on Instagram and has collaborated with FitBritUS to launch her own activewear line, the MW Collection. She also collaborated with 1stPhorm, a well-known fitness supplement brand, frequently posting unboxing and product reels.