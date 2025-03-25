"Boras cooked his career" - Fans react to Jordan Montgomery having to undergo Tommy John Surgery

It been a rough stretch for Jordan Montgomery in recent seasons. After winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, things have been trending downward. After a difficult 2024 season, things have gone from bad to worse for the 32-year-old.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Jordan Montgomery's 2025 season has come to an end before it even began as he is slated to undergo Tommy John Surgery next week. Reknowed surgeon Dr. Keith Meister will be the one the perform the procedure on the veteran starting pitcher.

Last season, Montgomery delivered the worst season of his career, posting a dismal 6.23 ERA with a career-worst 1.650 WHIP through 117.0 innings, with many fans pointing to his prolonged offseason negotiations spearheaded by super agent Scott Boras. Following the news that Montgomery would need the procedure, fans took to social media to once again call out Boras for the pitcher's downfall.

"Boras cooked his career" - One fan posted on social media.

"Oh man, tough break for him. First, he had a career high season but in free agency his agent over valued him, costing him money. Now this" - Another fan shared.

"Another Scott Boras masterclass" - One more added.

Jordan Montgomery, who was competiting for a spot in the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation, is coming off the worst season of his career and now his MLB future could come into question. Following the announcement of the devastating surgery, some fans have taken to social media to suggest that Montgomery could better off retiring at this point of his career.

"Might be better off retiring atp" - One fan shared online.

"What an ugly couple of years for Monty" - Another fan posted.

"Nobody fell off harder than him… wishing him the best tho for all he did for us" - One more added.

Jordan Montgomery is the latest pitcher force to undergo Tommy John Surgery already this year

It is an unfortunate update for Jordan Montgomery that he will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery. What makes matters worst is the fact that he is not the only pitcher who will will be doing the same thing, most notably New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole has already been ruled out for the entire season, despite undergoing an additional bracing procedure that is expected to shorten the recovery time. The Chicago White Sox have a whopping six different pitchers who will need the surgery this season, including Drew Thorpe, Prelander Berroa, Juan Carela, Blake Larson Ky Bush, and Mason Adams.

