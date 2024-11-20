"Both Carlos Mendoza & Mike Shildt robbed, what the f**k is this" - Fans frustrated as Brewers' Pat Murphy wins NL Manager of the Year 2024

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy has won the 2024 National League Manager of the Year award. Murphy beat out finalists New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt, becoming the first Brewers manager to win the award.

In November 2023, Pat Murphy replaced Craig Counsell and became the Milwaukee Brewers’ 20th manager. In his first year as manager, he led the Brewers to a 93-69 record.

The team had one of the best records in 2024, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64), Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) and New York Yankees (94-68).

Several MLB fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Pat Murphy winning the 2024 NL Manager of the Year award.

“Would've given it to Mendoza but Murphy did a great job. Well deserved,” a comment reads.

“Deserves it. Wanted Mendoza to win but its gotta go to one,” another fan wrote.

Many other fans continued to react, with some critical comments about the decision to award Murphy the NL Manager of the Year.

“Both Mendoza and Shildt robbed. What the f**k is this lol,” a fan said.

“Mets came back from being irrelevant to battling in the nlcs and he didn’t win,” another comment reads.

“It is joke that Murphy wins MoY over Mendoza. Brewers were SUPPOSED to win a weak division. The anti Met bias is absurd,” someone wrote.

“How is Mendoza not manager of year. They go from last place to nlcs. Brewers were in first place all year long,” another fan said.

Under Pat Murphy's leadership, the Brewers won the NL Central division by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers vice president and general manager Matt Arnold opens up about Pat Murphy’s contribution to the team’s success this year

Pat Murphy first started his coaching career with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming their bench coach after the 2015 season. Discussing Murphy’s contribution this 2024 season, Brewers vice president and general manager Matt Arnold said (via MLB.com):

“Pat Murphy led our team with an undaunted presence that resonated throughout the clubhouse from the first day of Spring Training and into the postseason. His steady leadership was a major factor in the team’s success in 2024 and we could not be happier for Murph and his family.”

Murphy served as the Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach for eight seasons before becoming the manager.

