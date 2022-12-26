New York Yankees star and MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez is dating Canada-based fitness guru and mother of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro. Among many things, the duo is known for their mutual love for fitness.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro occasionally hit the gym together, redefining the tagline, "Couples who sweat together, stay together." As per People, a weekly magazine that specializes in celebrity news, Cordeiro ticks off the requirements for what A-Rod seeks in women.

The source claims:

"Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building. She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is."

The insider added how Rodriguez considers a woman's "obsession for fitness" a major green flag before pursuing them.

"Alex would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

"Two things you can control ATTITUDE & EFFORT." - Jaclyn Cordeiro

Last week, A-Rod took a stepping stone in his rumored relationship with Cordeiro by going Instagram official. The former MLB World Series champion posted photos of Cordeiro in a yellow cocktail dress along with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro attended the annual toy drive at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Alex Rodriguez with Jaclyn Cordeiro and his two daughters at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.

MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turned up at his investment firm A-Rod Corp's 15th Annual Toy Drive for children at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.

"Before A-Rod became a baseball star, he learned to play the game at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club. We always love when he comes back to the Club and shows area youth the true meaning of great futures." - BCG Miami Dade

By throwing a Christmas party and giving gifts to every young member of the organization, Rodriguez made the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club a truly happy place.

Poll : 0 votes