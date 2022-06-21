"Both sports are dead" "Basketball f****ng sucks now" - Twitter reacts to 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 getting lower viewership than 2021 World Series Game 6

The World Series and The Finals are the ultimate showdowns between the best teams in the MLB and the NBA, respectively.
Both series are best-of-sevens wherein the first team to reach four wins are crowned as champions. The New York Yankees have won the most World Series titles with 27 while the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics share the top spot in the NBA with 17 titles apiece.
The NBA Finals recently ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics in six games. It was the Warriors' seventh title as a franchise and their fourth title in eight years.
BAY AREA THIS IS FOR YOU - @ Golden State Warriors
With that being said, you can rely on people in social media debates to see which sport is better. This is not a rare occurrence as almost all fanbases of the "Big Four" sports leagues always have a debate about which one is thriving and which is sinking.
"But baseball is “dying”" - @ Jax
This fan pointed out that the viewership of Game 6 of the World Series was slightly higher than the viewership of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, both of which are close-out games.
The fan wanted to prove that MLB is alive and well, contrary to reports that the viewership of the sport is regressing. Of course, the fanbases of other sports — especially NBA fans — wouldn't take the slander sitting down and a debate ensued.
Baseball and basketball fans debate about the NBA Finals and World Series on social media
The Baseball Doesn't Exist Twitter page hilariously tweeted that both sports are indeed dead with 70 million views on its page, higher than both the MLB and NBA combined.
A former basketball fan said that the sport's popularity is on the decline.
One fan pointed out that more fans just illegally stream. Thus, lower numbers in viewership.
A fan thinks there will be a resurgence of MLB viewership over the NBA.
One fan thinks the number was misrepresented due to illegal streams and international viewership not being counted.
One fan pointed out that baseball has more of a grassroots and local appeal than basketball.
With both the Yankees and Mets leading their divisions, a fan thinks that a Subway World Series would bring massive viewership to baseball.
Finally, one fan hilariously tweeted that the only reason people watched the World Series more is because they want to see the Houston Astros lose.
There will always be partisan opinions with regards to the sets of fans defending their favorite sport. What this shouldn't take away, however, is the enthusiasm they show during the games. For now, MLB's premier series has the upper hand over the NBA's ultimate showdown, in terms of viewership..