Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford were teammates on the San Francisco Giants together for twelve seasons. Over the course of that time, the pair helped their team to a pair of World Series championships, coming in 2012 and 2014.

Both made their debut with the team in 2011. Following the retirement of Giants catcher Buster Posey in 2022, Brandon Belt became the longest tenured-member of the Giants. In the 2022 offseason, the 35-year old signed a one-year deal worth $9.3 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.

On June 28, the Giants travelled to Toronto for their first visit since the 2016 season. Although the Giants prevailed over the Jays by a score of 3-0, Brandon Belt had some cheeky comments for his former teammate after the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amidst reports that Brandon Crawford had taken over the Texas native's former locker at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Belt claimed the behavior was "embarrassing" and that "My jersey should be hanging there forever."

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Brandon Belt took offense to Brandon Crawford taking his old locker at Oracle Park



@NBCSGiants “That’s embarrassing … He should be ashamed of doing that … In fact, nobody should be in that locker. My jersey should be hanging there forever.”Brandon Belt took offense to Brandon Crawford taking his old locker at Oracle Park “That’s embarrassing … He should be ashamed of doing that … In fact, nobody should be in that locker. My jersey should be hanging there forever.”Brandon Belt took offense to Brandon Crawford taking his old locker at Oracle Park 😂🎥 @NBCSGiants https://t.co/7b4QZI33yZ

"“That’s embarrassing … He should be ashamed of doing that … In fact, nobody should be in that locker. My jersey should be hanging there forever.”Brandon Belt took offense to Brandon Crawford taking his old locker at Oracle Park" - The Athletic MLB

In Tuesday's game, Toronto Blue Jays ace and AL strikeout leader Kevin Gausman tossed six innings of twelve-strikeout baseball, allowing only one run. However, the Giants kept the Jays' bats at bay, registering 17 strikeouts, a season high for the Jays.

Belt gave Jays fans hope with a 2-out double as his team trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the eight. However, Giants pitching was just too strong, and a double off of the bat of Thairo Estrada in the ninth tacked on two, sealing the victory for the San Francisco Giants.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants



Full interview coming soon Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt joined @PavlovicNBCS on the latest episode of Giants Talk where they revealed their favorite memory of one another.Full interview coming soon Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt joined @PavlovicNBCS on the latest episode of Giants Talk where they revealed their favorite memory of one another. Full interview coming soon 👀 https://t.co/TBGVPrFAAI

"Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt joined @PavlovicNBCS on the latest episode of Giants Talk where they revealed their favorite memory of one another. Full interview coming soon" - SF Giants on NBCS

Could Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford find themselves together again?

For much of the past decade, the two Brandons came to define the Giants organization. With both of their contracts expiring at the end of the season, perhaps the two pals could meet up next season on a third-party team to finish their careers in style. Perhaps they might both be receiving a call from the New York Mets front office very soon.

Poll : 0 votes