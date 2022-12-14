Brandon Crawford Stats: Where does Brandon Crawford fit in the Giants plans after Carlos Correa's signing?

Brandon Crawford has been an integral part of the San Francisco Giants for the better part of a decade. Thanks in part to Crawford, the Giants have won two World Series titles in his time there.

However, the Giants are getting older. With an average of 29.3, the Giants are one of the older teams in the National league. Crawford will turn 36 years old next month, and his future with the Giants seems to be in doubt.

On December 13, 2022, the San Francisco Giants signed shortstop Carlos Correa to a massive 13-year deal. The contract was reached after Correa opted out of his 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins after one season, rendering him a free agent.

Correa, who won the Rookie of the Year Award with the Houston Astros in 2017, is one of the best shortstops in the game. As such, Brandon Crawford's position at shortstop has been thrust into doubt.

Brandon Crawford is not the player that he once was. Crawford has won three Golden Glove designations and a Silver Slugger Award. However, 2022 was the worst season that Crawford has had in nearly 10 years. In 118 games with the Giants, he batted .231 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs.

Moreover, 2023 will be the last season for Crawford under the 2-year deal that he reached with the Giants before last season. While it is not known for sure, some speculate that Crawford could be retiring from baseball altogether at the end of the 2023 season.

I’m confident Carlos Correa can handle third for a season giving Brandon Crawford his proper send off in the final year of his contract. I’m confident Carlos Correa can handle third for a season giving Brandon Crawford his proper send off in the final year of his contract. #SFGiants https://t.co/4dY1Ij19Xk

Having spent nearly his entire career in the shortstop position, it will likely not be feasible for Crawford to play another position to accommodate Correa. At best, we can hope that Crawford can be some sort of mentor or foundation for the young Correa, who will likely be the starting shortstop for the Giants this season.

Brandon Crawford is a vestige of another San Francisco Giants era

The San Francisco Giants were one of the best teams in the MLB in the early 2010s. The team captured the World Series in both 2010 and 2012. Since then, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers have well surpassed them as the top dog in the NL West. Perhaps Carlos Correa will breathe new life into the stagnating Giants franchise.

