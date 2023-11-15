Brandon Hyde’s recognition as the 2023 American League Manager of the Year is a testament to the remarkable turnaround he orchestrated for the Baltimore Orioles. Hyde, 50, joined the Orioles in 2018, inheriting a team in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort. The club’s 47-115 record in the previous season set the stage for a challenging managerial journey.

"Just thankful [...] to be on the poll with two names that I’ve had a lot of respect for." - Brandon Hyde during an interview with MLB Network.

Hyde, with a background as a minor league player, manager, field coordinator, farm director, and major league coach, was seen as the right fit for the job. Despite a tough start with a 131-253 record from 2019-2021, Hyde played a crucial role in developing young talent. Players like Austin Hayes, Dean Kremer, Cedric Mullins, John Means, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander, and Tyler Wells emerged as key contributors.

Brandon Hyde did a terrific job at rebuilding the Baltimore Orioles.

The turning point came in 2022 when the Orioles posted an 83-79 record, signaling a shift in the team’s fortunes. Key prospects like Kyle Bradish, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson, and Adley Rutschman were promoted, injecting new talent into the roster. The bullpen’s improvement provided Hyde with the tools to close out games effectively.

"I don’t think you go into a season expecting 101 wins in the regular season to be honest with you. I was just hoping we would build off last year."

In 2023, Hyde’s leadership propelled the Orioles to win the AL East for the first time since 2014 and achieve a remarkable 101-61 record. This achievement makes Hyde the first Orioles manager since Buck Showalter in 2014 to claim the AL Manager of the Year title. He received 27 of 30 first place votes from Baseball Writer’s Association of America, solidifying his place among the managerial elite.

Brandon Hyde was able to win the AL East division after a season above .500 in 2022.

The award reflects not only Hyde’s strategic acumen but also his ability to foster a positive and consistent team culture. The Orioles’ found success in 2023, reaching the postseason even though they were swept in the ALDS by the Texas Rangers.

As Hyde basks in the glory of the AL Manager of the Year honor, Orioles fans can look forward to the continued growth and success of their team under his guidance, with hopes of a deeper playoff run in the near future.