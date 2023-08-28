The New York Yankees cannot catch a break at the moment as they suffered a series defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays after an intense game on Sunday.

It was an electric affair between the AL East rivals as the benches cleared twice before the conclusion of the game. Chaos ensued when Randy Arozarena was drilled by Albert Abreu's wild pitch.

This wasn't the first time a Rays hitter was struck by a pitch in the series as Yandy Diaz has been out of action since he was struck by the Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga on Friday.

Apart from Arozarena, Rays teammate Osleivis Basabe was hit by Carlos Rodon in the first inning. Isaac Paredes was the second Rays player to be hit on the night on Ian Hamilton's first pitch of the game. Jonathan Aranda was then struck by the same pitcher in the sixth inning.

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who played a pivotal role in the Sunday victory, made a remarkable statement after the game finished.

Lowe took a sly dig at the Yankees' play this year when he was asked about the tension between the sides during the game. He stated that the Rays weren't bothered by the antics of a team placed last in the AL East.

"It's a last-place team against a team that's in contention. ... Not worth our time. ... We need each game. They're not really in each game," Lowe said.

Brandon Lowe stars in the Tampa Bay Rays' series victory against the New York Yankees

While tempers flared between the two teams in the final game of the series, Lowe was a calming entity for the Rays. He managed a season-high four RBIs on three hits, along with a home run, in a 7-4 victory. His performance elevated the Rays to a fifth straight series victory in the ongoing MLB season.