Brandon Nimmo gives honest opinion on hitting ahead of Francisco Lindor

On Wednesday, the New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo gave fans something to cheer about as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3. Before this win, the Mets were on a 4-game losing streak, including a 7-2 loss against the Brewers in Game 1.

While there were many aspects that led to the Mets beating the Brewers, one key change involved Brannon Nimmo batting ahead of Francisco Lindor. After the game, Nimmo commented on batting ahead of Limor against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a video posted on SNY's X (formerly Twitter) handle, Nimmo was asked how it felt batting from the leadoff spot and having Limor behind him.

"You know, awesome," Nimmo said. "I have told Mendy I don't care where I hit. I am just going to have the same approach, no matter where I do, depending on the game. So yeah, I mean obviously, Francisco had a great game as well. Whatever helps us win, that's what I am down for. So I will do whatever helps us win."

You can check what Brandon Nimmo said in the video below:

It must be noted that before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Francisco Lindor started at the top of the lineup on 191 consecutive occasions. This was the first time in 191 games that he batted No. 2, and the decision paid dividends, as Brandon Nimmo belted a grand slam while Lindor drove in three important runs.

Francisco Lindor also spoke about batting behind Brandon Nimmo

Like Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor also spoke about the significant change in the lineup that the New York Mets made. While many might have thought it would have been difficult for Lindor to adapt to this change after 191 consecutive starts at the top, the 31-year-old welcomed the change.

“Whatever it takes to win," Lindor said after the victory against the Milwaukee Brewers (per KGET). "I don’t have to hit in one place. I’ll hit wherever the team thinks is the best thing.”

Apart from Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor, Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza also spoke about Nimmo batting ahead of Lindor. Mendoza said the switch in order was easy to make due to how good Nimmo and Lindor are as baseball players.

“Look, when you’re talking about two really good players, for me as a manager to make those types of decisions, it’s a lot easier when they’re all-in. It’s a privilege for me. And I’m glad that they went out there and they executed and we got good results today.”

After the victory against Milwaukee, both teams have now won a game each. On Thursday, they will play the third game of this series, and a win will be important for both teams as the season continues to progress.

