Brandon Pfaadt’s wife Ali can’t hide her excitement as Diamondbacks commit to rising phenom with $45,000,000 contract 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt enjoyed a solid 2024, finishing the regular season with an 11-10 record, a 4.71 ERA and 185 total strikeouts. As a result of his consistent performances in what was only his second season in the big leagues, the D-backs decided to reward the 26-year-old with a contract extension.

Per MLB.com, Pfaadt and the organization have agreed to a five-year, $45 million deal, keeping the ace at Chase Field through the 2030 season. The contract also allegedly includes a few clauses – a club option for 2031, netting Pfaadt an extra $21 million, and an additional mutual option for the following year, worth $25 million. A no-trade clause is also applicable to those two extra years, if they are to ultimately be activated.

Announcing the extension, the Diamondbacks took to Instagram on Friday.

"Here’s to more Pfilth," the caption read.

Reacting to the big news, Brandon Pfaadt's wife Ali took to Instagram to share the post to her story, expressing her excitement for what the future holds.

"Really can't put this feeling into words, just unbelievably proud & grateful," Ali Pfaadt captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ali Pfaadt's Instagram story (Source: @alipfaadt/Instagram)

Per AZCentral.com, Brandon Pfaadt first met his wife-to-be in junior year of high school. The pair dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in the offseason of 2023, eventually exchanging vows this past winter, in a ceremony that took place in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Brandon Pfaadt's wife Ali sends her support as D-backs bounce back from Opening Day loss

On Friday, Ali Pfaadt took to Instagram to share a snap showing her support for the Arizona Diamondbacks during their game against the Chicago Cubs. Also featured in the image were Alek Thomas' partner, Kailey McCaffrey, and Ryne Nelson's wife, Kaitlyn.

Screenshot of Ali Pfaadt's Instagram Story (Source: @alipfaadt/Instagram)

Having slumped to a 10-6 loss on Opening Day, the Serpents bounced back with a bang on Friday, beating the Cubs 8-1. Despite initially going down a run in the second inning, the exploits of Pavin Smith, Geraldo Perdomo, Alek Thomas, Josh Naylor and the red-hot Eugenio Suarez ensured that would prove to be mere consolation for the visitors.

Game 3 between the D-backs and Cubs in their four-game series takes place on Saturday.

