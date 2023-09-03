Brandon Williamson Injury Update: Reds pitcher placed on COVID-19 injured list amid clubhouse outbreak

Further denting the Cincinnati Reds' playoff chances, another one of their pitchers was placed on the injury list. In the latest addition, starter Brandon Williamson was reported to have contracted COVID-19 as a result of several cases that have emerged out of the Reds camp.

Brandon Williamson has been part of the rotation of the Cincinnati Reds since May. The starter was acquired from the Seattle Mariners as part of a trade deal. Initially, he was optioned to the Triple As but was called up to the major leagues as the club needed reinforcements on the mound.

The 25-year-old is expected to be placed on the injury List as a result of contracting COVID. The minimum time on the IL for a pitcher is at least 15 days. Williamson joins the likes of starter Hunter Greene, and relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively who have been placed on the IL due to the virus.

Greene was placed on the IL after his win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Whereas the right-hand relievers duo of Cruz and Lively were demoted after their doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Cincinnati Reds forced to call back up from the minor leagues

After the rosters were increased from 26 to 28, the club called back right-handers Brett Kennedy and Lyon Richardson and recruited Carson Spiers as a replacement player.

The depth of the Reds' bullpen is also expected to increase with the return of right-hander Tejay Antone, who missed most of this year and the 2022 season due to two Tommy John surgeries.

The Reds need all hands on board as they are still tied for the last NL Wild Card spot along with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.