Brandon Woodruff Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for two-time All-Star pitcher amid injury woes

In the wake of news that right-hander Brandon Woodruff would be missing most, if not all of the 2024 season, the Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered the starter.

Despite recording up some of the best figures on the team's rotation last year, Woodruff is not a risk that the Brewers want to incur. That said, the Mississippi-born hurler could serbe as an attractive piece for a plethora of other clubs.

A two-time All-Star, Brandon Woodruff went 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA this season. While injuries limited the 6-foot-4 ace to just 11 starts, he still possesses the ability to throw a good game, when he's heathy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though the 30-year old may not throw again until 2024, he could certainly fulfill long-term needs for a variety of teams. Let's look at some potential suitors for the new free agent.

Top 5 landing spots for pitcher Brandon Woodruff

5. Chicago Cubs

Ever since their banner World Series victory in 2016, the Chicago Cubs seem to be in a constant state of rebuilding. After pitcher Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract earlier this month, and Brandon Hughes was non-tendered, the Cubs' will view the rotation as a priority moving forward. With Woodruff, the team may be able to make a longer-term investment to back up Justin Steele, who looks set on becoming a generational talent.

4. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners currently have the youngest rotation in MLB. Experienced arms like Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzalez will be free agents at the end of 2024. Moreover, the addition of experienced Brandon Woodruff would be a welcomed foundation for young pitchers George Kirby and Bryan Woo as the pair of young aces aim to elevate their games in coming seasons.

Expand Tweet

"Brandon Woodruff started this year off slow, but has been great since June. A 10 strikeout performance from him today" - Discuss Baseball

3. Los Angeles Angels

The imminent departure of Shohei Ohtani will usher in a period of uncertainty for the Los Angeles Angels. Financial constraints due in no small part to Mike Trout's 12-year deal will stretch the team's financial resources. While more elite pitching free agents might be out of reach, capitalizing on a discounted Brandon Woodruff might kick-start the rebuild.

2. New York Mets

Just before his resignation, former Mets GM Billy Eppler admitted that the team will probably not be competitive until 2025 or 2026. Even since new president David Stearns has taken over, that still seems to be the case for the New York Mets. Gutted of nearly all of their 2023 starters, Brandon Woodruff represents a good name for the Mets to base a potential pitching rebuild around, and would likely prefer a longer-term deal of the kind that the Mets are known for handing out.

Expand Tweet

"Brandon Woodruff, Filthy 85mph Changeup. 9 Ks thru 4" - Pitching Ninja

1. St. Louis Cardinals

Of all the teams looking for starters, the St. Louis Cardinals might be in the most dire need. The Cards already lost Jordan Montgomery at the 2023 trade deadline, and will see veteran ace Adam Wainwright retire this offseason.

Moreover, the two remaining dependable starters, Miles Mikolaus and Jack Flaherty, will be free agents in one year's time. The Cardinals are a team that Woodruff knows well from years in the NL Central, and they now seem best positioned to take a stab at signing him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.