Brandon Woodruff Free Agency Update: Brewers reunite with ace pitcher on two-year deal following injury-riddled 2023 season

After rampant rumors surrounding the star pitcher, it turns out that Brandon Woodruff isn't going anywhere. The veteran hurler is going back to the Milwaukee Brewers. He's been with no other teams in his professional career, and he's not about to leave any time soon.

The contract he's returning on will be for two years, which will make his eighth and ninth seasons with the team. Following a busy offseason of exits, Brandon Woodruff is now one of the most important pitchers the team has on the roster.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Breaking: Brandon Woodruff back to Brewers. 2 year deal."

There has been speculation about Woodruff's status with the team for a long time now. He was subject to a ton of trade rumors and many believed he could be part of the exodus that took place this offseason, but he's back with the club.

Brewers bring back Brandon Woodruff

Even though Brandon Woodruff has been riddled with injuries lately, Corbin Burnes was the pitcher they moved on from this season, as he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Brandon Woodruff is back with the Brewers

That was part of sweeping changes that took place. Longtime manager Craig Counsell was courted by and ended up joining the rival Chicago Cubs to be their manager.

Longtime executive David Stearns joined the New York Mets, so the team will look very different next year. Nevertheless, Brandon Woodruff was brought back to lead the club into the future.

The details of the contract are not yet known. It is a two-year deal, but as for how much, it's anyone's guess right now. Given the Brewers' propensity to keep their payroll low and the fact that Woodruff has been plagued with injuries, it's not likely a massive deal.

The free agent pitching market continues to finalize as spring training begins across the league and hurlers need to get in with their new teams and ramp up before the regular season next month.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.