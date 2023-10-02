Brandon Woodruff Injury Update: When will Brewers star pitcher return?

The MLB postseason has yet to begin, however, it appears that the Milwaukee Brewers have been dealt a major blow when it comes to starter Brandon Woodruff. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Brew Crew has already ruled out the pitcher for the team's Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brandon Woodruff has been dealing with a right shoulder injury for the majority of the regular season, and now it appears that same injury could put his entire postseason in jeopardy. The 30-year-old spent four months on the IL this year with a subscapular strain in his right shoulder.

Although Woodruff missed a hefty portion of the regular season, he did return to action in August, appearing in nine starts for the Brewers. He was impressive in his limited action this year, which is something that the club was banking on for their opening matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In only 67.0 innings this season, Woodruff has been excellent, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts. If he is unable to pitch in the postseason, it will be a massive blow to Milwaukee's World Series aspirations.

Brandon Woodruff is expected to get a second opinion on his injured shoulder

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said that Woodruff will be seeking a second opinion on his shoulder, however, it's unlikely that the team will receive an update until the end of the week. This is why the club has already ruled him out of the Wild Card Series. If all goes well during his second opinion, he could return for the second round if they were to advance.

The Brewers currently have their ace Corbin Burnes on track to start Tuesday's opening match, however, they are yet to announce who will replace Woodruff for game two. Milwaukee could turn to the likes of Adrian Houser of Freddy Peralta in his place.