In a surprising move that left Brewers fans in disbelief, the team decided to non-tender Brandon Woodruff, their home-grown pitching ace. Fans are expressing their fury over the decision, linking it to the departure of former manager Craig Counsell.

Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, has been a staple in the Brewers’ success over the years, representing the epitome of home-grown talent. However, with only one year of control remaining and uncertainty surrounding his recovery from shoulder surgery, the Brewers faced a difficult decision.

"This is why Craif left." - Reacted one fan.

General Manager Matt Arnold expressed the team’s reluctance, acknowledging Woodruff’s significant contributions on and off the field. The decision was a painful one, and Arnold left the door open for Woodruff’s potential return, emphasizing his status as a valued member of the Brewers family.

It was Brandon Woodruff’s shoulder injury that led the Brewers to non-tender his contract

Woodruff’s shoulder surgery, combined with the financial implications of the arbitration process, led the Brewers to consider multiple options.

Tendering a contract and going through arbitration posed risks and expenses, considering Woodruff’s uncertain availability in 2024. Negotiating a multi-year deal also carried its own set of challenges, given the nature of shoulder injuries and the lack of guarantees in the rehab process.

In the end, the Brewers chose to non-tender Brandon Woodruff, keeping the possibility of re-signing him in the future. This move has sparked outrage among fans, with some speculating that it is a contributing factor to Counsell’s departure.

"Basement dwelling franchise with 0 desire from the FO to go all in on anything." - Added another angry fan.

The Brewers also non-tendered first baseman Rowdy Tellez and reliever J.C. Mejia, further shaking up the roster dynamics. Despite these decisions, the team retained contracts for key players like Cobrin Burnes, Willy Adames, and Devin Williams.

As Woodruff faces an uncertain future in free agency, fans are left wondering about the implications of this move and its potential impact on the MLB team’s competitiveness in the upcoming season. The departure of a beloved player like Woodruff, combined with other roster changes, has undoubtedly left Brewers fans in a state of frustration and disappointment.

