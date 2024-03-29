Braves News - Atlanta to place All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on IL after exiting season-opener with oblique injury

The Atlanta Braves kicked off the new season on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. While they beat up on their division rivals, it was not all sunshine and rainbows.

After the game, it was reported that catcher Sean Murphy would be placed on the injured list with an oblique injury. It looked as if Murphy had aggravated the injury during a swing, causing him to leave the game.

Fortunately, Atlanta has some solid backstop depth. Travis d'Arnaud will likely serve as the team's catcher until Murphy can return. Watch out for the club to also call up Chadwick Trump from Triple-A.

Before leaving the game with an injury, Murphy was 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Last season, he appeared in 108 games, hitting .251/.365/.478 with a career-high 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

The Braves have enough talent to carry on without Sean Murphy

There is no denying that the Atlanta Braves have a loaded roster. According to Fanduel, they have the second-best odds to win the World Series, right behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the club would prefer to remain healthy, they have the depth and the talent to continue on without Sean Murphy during his time on the IL. Ronald Acuna Jr. picked up right where he left out last season, getting multiple hits on the day.

Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Orlando Arcia all had three hits a piece, leading the team to victory on Friday. There are plenty of guys who can be difference-makers in this lineup.

Atlanta will take on Philadelphia two more times over the weekend before gearing up to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Max Fried is expected to get the ball for Atlanta on Saturday, and he is set to face off against Aaron Nola. This is a pitching matchup you will not want to miss.

