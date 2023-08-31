The Atlanta Braves are writing history. They have already hit more home runs in a season than any other team in franchise history with a full month of games remaining.

The record-breaking 250th home run was hit by Orlando Arcia on Wednesday night at Coors Field during the Braves' 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

"RECORD ALERT This Orlando Arcia dinger just set a new single-season franchise record for team HRs (250)."

MLB fans hailed the Braves after setting franchise record and have flooded the internet with amazing comments for the team.

"New franchise record for a season? And it happens in August?! These dudes be crushing it, early and often," commented one user while the other wrote: "250 home runs and it’s not even September… this team has broken baseball."

Fans are shocked with one writing:

"Do people realize how absolutely INSANE it is that we broke the single season record for HRs with a month to go??"

"There is a full month left lmao"

"Bomb squad"

In support of Darius Vines, who allowed just two runs over six innings in his MLB debut, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, and Arcia all hit home runs.

Atlanta Braves' Darius Vines has made it to the bigs

Vines made his debut at the offensively conducive ballpark and became the only visiting pitcher to allow two runs or less while pitching at least six innings.

While making your debut in Denver may not be a simple task, it gets less demanding when supported by Atlanta's strong lineup.

With 250 home runs, the Braves have more than any other team by more than 40. They are on track to smash 306 (306.8 to be exact) home runs, falling just one shy of the 2019 Twins' MLB record of 307 established in the same year.

The 2019 Braves, led by Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman, and Ronald Acua Jr., shattered the team record most home runs with at least 37. With 243 home runs, the 2022 team is now third in franchise history.