"Breastfeeding was sucking the energy away from me" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton got real about toughest parts of motherhood

Former Astros ace and three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander has been happily married to actor and fashion model Kate Upton for over seven years now. The couple has a daughter, Genevieve “Veve” Upton Verlander, who was born in November 2018.

In January 2020, Upton was featured in a cover story by Editorialist, a magazine dedicated to luxury fashion and lifestyle. She spoke about how life had changed for her and her husband after the birth of their daughter.

"Having VeVe has changed my life in such a wonderful way," Upton said. "(There was) so much pressure to be doing all these things, like breastfeeding on the go. The reality, for me, was that breastfeeding was sucking the energy away from me. I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover," said Kate Upton

Furthermore, she also shed light on how she and Justin Verlander were planning to raise their daughter.

"I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the time: ‘Let’s have a phone-free dinner,’" Upton said. "We don’t want (our daughter) thinking being on the phone is all that life is. I want to be enjoying my life, enjoying my family, not constantly trying to take the perfect picture."

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton speaks about feeling "confident in your own clothes"

Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Kate Upton and Justin Verlander on the sideline before a game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis - Source: Imagn

Actor and model Kate Upton, who continues to juggle her professional and personal life, spoke about the grounding moments that she has in her day, which help her prioritise her mental health.

“If you're not feeling the most like yourself, then your family and friends are going to pick up that energy," Upton said in April. "So for me, it's always having that community around you and finding my own routine within the chaos, whether it's (through) working out, eating healthy, drinking enough water and just really finding me-time."

In the same interview with People magazine, Upton also spoke about her fashion choices considering the fact that she juggles multiple roles throughout the day. She said:

"I am a function (over fashion) girl for sure. Living in New York and being a mom, I need to not get the blisters, and feel comfortable and confident," Upton said last year. “When you feel confident in your clothes it shows.”

Upton continues to be a successful fashion model while her husband, Justin Verlander, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the SF Giants, making it the fourth different franchise that the veteran ace will play for.

