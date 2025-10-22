Brendon Little and Francisco Lindor’s wives pen heartfelt messages as Shane Bieber’s spouse celebrates Blue Jays World Series berth

Shane Bieber started ALCS Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series after winning the thriller 4-3, thanks to George Springer's timely go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning.Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, was at Rogers Center to support her husband. The former Cy Young winner was not particularly impressive as he gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings, including giving up a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez.Kara shared several photos from the post-game celebration. She posed alongside fellow Blue Jays' partners, including Brendon Little's wife Emily and closer Jeff Hoffman's wife Marissa. She also shared a heartfelt kiss with Bieber on the field.&quot;WORLD SERIES BABY !!!!! 🥹❣️😭&quot; Kara captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, several Blue Jays' wives reacted to the post. This include Brendon Little's wife Emily and George Springer's wife Charlise.&quot;GORGEOUS!!!&quot; Emily wrote.&quot;Insane!! Love you!!!&quot; Charlise reacted.Moreover, the wives of New York Mets star Francisco Lindor and Texas Rangers third baseman Corey Seager also reacted to the post.&quot;Congrats guys!!! 🥳&quot; Katia wrote.&quot;Congrats y'all!!&quot; Madisyn wrote.Comments sectionShane Bieber and wife Kara having a blast in 2025Shane Bieber and Kara might be in the middle of their best year so far. This year, Bieber was traded to the Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. The trade was preceded by Bieber welcoming a baby boy named Kav McClain in March.Then, in the second half of the season, Bieber made his return to the mound after missing almost all of the 2024 season due to requiring Tommy John surgery. He started seven games in the regular season, posting an ERA of 3.67 while going 4-2.Since moving to Toronto, Kara has been posting lively updates from the city. She is embracing the fan base, which has also accepted the couple with warmth.On Monday, Bieber made his third start of the postseason. Previously, he also pitched in ALCS Game 4, throwing six strong innings for just two earned runs. Now he looks forward to winning his first World Series against the Dodgers.