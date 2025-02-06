Brent Rooker opens up about his feelings on Athletics' $60,000,000 contract extension

The Oakland Athletics' struggles continued last season as they finished below the .500 mark for a third consecutive season with a 69-93 record, failing to make the postseason for a fourth year in a row.

Amid the controversy and gloom surrounding the A's move to a new stadium in Las Vegas, Oakland's Brent Rooker had a season to remember in 2024. The All-Star slugger hit a career-high 39 home runs and 112 RBI with a .927 OPS.

His solid season with a young team earned him a five-year extension worth $60 million in January. The deal will run through 2029 and also has a club option for 2030.

The one-time Silver Slugger winner reflected on his contract extension as he made his debut on MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now:

"It's a vote of confidence by our front office, by our organization. I'm excited to be here and I like the group of guys that we have. I was excited to even take out a little bit of a leadership role at the end of the season, trying to guide these young guys to get everyone to go, to a place where we could win a lot of games."

Oakland's front office reportedly started extension talks at the end of the regular season last year after Brent Rooker became the first A's player to win a Silver Slugger award since Eric Chavez (2002).

Brent Rooker excited for 2025 after Athletics' offseason additions

Brent Rooker's impressive 2024 OPS placed him among the top 10 OPS leaders last year. He was eighth on the list, ahead of established names like Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the A's are expected to promote several prospects through the ranks next season, the front office added a few seasoned campaigners this offseason to compliment the young core of controllable players.

Talking about the addition of veteran starter Luis Severino, third baseman Gio and left-hander Jeffrey Springs, Rooker said to MLB.com in January:

“Those three additions are going to be a big help. We liked where we were at the end of last year, and I think we’re a better team now than we were then. Heading into Spring Training, the expectations are high, the hopes are high, and we’re excited about where our team is.”

With Spring Training around the corner, Brent Rooker and the Athletics will hope to improve on their performances from last season in 2025.

